7 Killer Corn Chowders

On its own, sweet summer corn is delicious. But when you add cream, something amazing happens. Here, the seven greatest corn chowders, all of which are super easy to make using this smart technique for cutting the fresh kernels off the cob.

1. Smoky Ham-and-Corn Chowder

Simmering the ham rind and corn cobs in water makes a quick, tasty stock that gives the chowder a deep flavor.

2. Corn Chowder with Spicy Red Pepper Cream

A dollop of spicy red pepper cream added to chowder at serving time brightens the taste of the corn without overwhelming the fresh flavor.

3. Southern–Style Corn Chowder

Chef Emeril Lagasse fashioned this version after traditional Southern–style corn soup, because it pairs corn with one of its very best friends—bacon.

4. Raw Sweet Corn and Cashew Chowder

This healthful, quick dish is part soup, part salad.

5. Corn-and-Cod Chowder

With its all-American ingredients, this New England–style chowder is a comfort-food classic.

6. Salmon-and-Corn Chowder with Lima Beans

Where most chowders have milk as their base, this one uses chicken stock and pureed corn, with a little half-and-half stirred in just before serving to make it nice and creamy.

7. Corn and Shrimp Chowder with Mashed Potatoes

Instead of the traditional cubes of potato throughout the chowder, try adding a mound of creamy mashed potatoes in the center of the bowl.

