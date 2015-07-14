7 Killer 5-Ingredient Summer Sides

It’s summertime, and the living’s easy. Use this logic when preparing your next meal. Here, seven killer summer side dishes that only require five ingredients:

1. Heirloom Tomato Salad

"This is the tomato salad I make almost every day," Norwegian food columnist and TV chef Andreas Viestad says. Since he always uses different varieties of tomatoes, the salad tastes different each time.

2. Green Bean-and-Tomato Salad with Tarragon Dressing

This supersimple bean-and-tomato salad, tossed with a tarragon-flavored dressing, is perfect for summertime picnics,

3. Pan-Roasted Fingerling Potatoes with Pancetta

Chef Fabio Trabocchi sears golden, buttery fingerling potatoes and tosses them with fresh dill; if you can't find fingerlings, try baby Yukon Gold potatoes. For a lighter version, leave out the pancetta.

4. Grill-Baked Potatoes with Chive Butter

These supereasy, indulgent potatoes are layered with pats of chive and sour cream butter, then wrapped in foil and grilled until soft and delicious.

5. Green Mango Salad

The mangoes in this jalapeño-spiced salad are full of vitamin C. Be sure to use firm, underripe fruit: They add an essential tang to the recipe.

6. Skillet-Charred Cherry Tomatoes with Basil

Chris Cosentino remembers charring tomatoes when he was a line cook under chef Mark Miller at Red Sage in Washington, DC. "Mark always said, 'It needs fleck,' " Cosentino says, referring to the blackened bits on the skins. "The fire brings out the sweetness in the tomatoes."

7. Avocado and Radish Salad

This salad makes a refreshing addition to any summer meal.

