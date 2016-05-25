7 Kid-Friendly Foods to Grill for Memorial Day

Kids can be picky eaters, but when it comes to summer cookouts, we've got you covered.

Kids can assemble their own tasty tacos.

Grilling is a fat-free way to cook omega 3-rich shrimp. "And kids love rolling food in rice paper," says star chef Emeril Lagasse.



Cutting these all-American hot dogs in a crosshatch pattern makes them cook even faster.

Chef Laurent Tourondel brushes burgers with butter while they're on the grill. The natural sugars caramelize, making the meat extra-delicious.

“When I was a kid, my mom would marinate cucumbers, red onions and canned potatoes in jarred creamy Italian dressing,” says chef Jamie Bissonnette.

Berries grilled in a foil pack are delicious with everything from ice cream to grilled pound cake.

This fun take on the campfire classic is the perfect dessert.