7 Kid-Friendly Foods to Grill for Memorial Day

Get ready for family cookouts.
Kids can be picky eaters, but when it comes to summer cookouts, we've got you covered.
1. Grilled-Chicken Tacos
Kids can assemble their own tasty tacos.
2. Grilled Shrimp Summer Rolls
Grilling is a fat-free way to cook omega 3-rich shrimp. "And kids love rolling food in rice paper," says star chef Emeril Lagasse.
RELATED: Grilled Shrimp with Oregano and Lemon
3. Crosshatch Hot Dogs on Grilled Croissants
Cutting these all-American hot dogs in a crosshatch pattern makes them cook even faster.
4. Cheddar BLT Burgers with Tarragon Russian Dressing
Chef Laurent Tourondel brushes burgers with butter while they're on the grill. The natural sugars caramelize, making the meat extra-delicious.
5. Creamy Cucumber and Grilled Potato Salad
“When I was a kid, my mom would marinate cucumbers, red onions and canned potatoes in jarred creamy Italian dressing,” says chef Jamie Bissonnette.
6. Mixed Berry Hobo Packs with Grilled Pound Cake
Berries grilled in a foil pack are delicious with everything from ice cream to grilled pound cake.
7. S'mores Pizza
This fun take on the campfire classic is the perfect dessert.