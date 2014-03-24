7 Irresistible Rhubarb Desserts

Bright red and deliciously tart, rhubarb is a fantastic spring fruit. Here, 7 delicious desserts to make featuring rhubarb.
Bright red and deliciously tart, rhubarb is a fantastic spring fruit. Here, 7 delicious desserts to make featuring rhubarb.
1. Lemon, Poppy and Chèvre Cheesecakes with Rhubarb
Cooked rhubarb pairs perfectly with soft goat cheese.
2. Jumbo Strawberry-and-Rhubarb Muffins
These fantastic over-sized muffins are perfect for breakfast.
3. Poached Rhubarb with Melon Granita
Rose-scented rhubarb and honeydew melon star in this refreshing dessert.
4. Rhubarb-Cheese Strudel with Vanilla Sauce
This version of the classic Austrian pastry is made with a cheesecake-like mixture and tangy rhubarb compote.
5. Alsatian Rhubarb Tart
Star chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten's tart is irresistibly tangy, creamy and frothy.
6. Baked Rhubarb Compote with Crème Fraîche
Alice Waters's fast dessert is delicious warm or at room temperature.
7. Sweet Risotto Fritters with Strawberry-Rhubarb Compote
These crispy fritters are served with warm sweet-tangy compote.
Related: 13 Delicious Rhubarb Dishes
31 Best Recipes for Spring Produce
10 Amazing Spring Desserts