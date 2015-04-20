7 Ingredients to Add to Your Morning Juice

When Greenville, South Carolina, gets a new cold-pressed juicery next month, it’ll get much more than the basic apple-carrot-ginger combo: Under the guidance of raw food chef Xavier Bonnafous, Southern Pressed Juicery’s “juiceologists” will be well-trained in the nutritional benefits of ingredients like spirulina, alkaline water, coconut meat, chia seeds and chlorophyll. The juice bar will serve 100 percent organic products like The Big Green—a sweet green juice made with apple, cucumber, kale, spinach, dandelion greens, parsley, sunflower sprouts and blue-green algae—and will offer three- to five-day cleanses for juicers of different levels (beginner, intermediate and advanced). Co-owner Olivia Esquivel, herself a daily juicer, is a devotee of unusual ingredients. Here, she shares seven plant and herb ingredients to boost your juice, with their purported health benefits:

1. Dandelion greens – Supports kidney function and healthy digestion. High in calcium and iron.

2. Chard – Supports bone health. Helps control heart rate and blood pressure.

3. Tarragon – Relieves stress, aids in digestion, supports cardiovascular health, provides a toothache remedy.

4. Turmeric – Anti-inflammatory. Tames heartburn, relieves arthritis, boosts immunity booster, controls diabetes, improves digestion.

5. Fennel – Aids in digestion, provides hormone balance in women, promotes healthy hair. Anti-fungal and anti-bacterial.

6. Watercress – Anti-inflammatory. Helps control blood sugar levels, aids in digestion and detoxification (including hangovers).

7. Aloe Vera – Detoxifying. Supports the immune system, lowers cholesterol and blood sugar, aids in digestion, promotes hair growth.

Bonus: Himalayan sea salt – Lowers blood pressure, increases hydration, prevents muscle cramps, creates electrolyte balance.

