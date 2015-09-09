7 Ingenious Foods and Drinks from the Most Innovative Women 2015

Earlier today, F&W announced our second annual award for the Most Innovative Women of the year. In collaboration with Fortune magazine, we considered hundreds of extraordinary women who we think have had a transformative impact on the food and drink sphere over the past year. These women are doing amazing work—from providing safe water to needy communities to turning food waste into power. They’re also selling fantastic food. Here are some of the most ingenious food and drink products they’re putting out into the world:

1. Gluten-Free Chicken Nuggets

Hip Chick Farms’s chicken products are made with humanely certified and free-range natural, organic chicken from Mary’s Free Range Chickens. These nuggets are made from all-white breast meat and covered with a gluten-free crust, before being immediately flash frozen to maintain a top quality taste and texture.

2. Organic Kefir

Lifeway Kefir is a tart and tangy cultured milk smoothie that is high in protein, calcium and vitamin D. Supersummery flavors include strawberry, blueberry, peach and watermelon.

3. Cremont

This double-cream cheese from Vermont Creamery is a blend of local fresh cows’ and goats’ milks. Suggested pairings are Riesling, pancetta, fig jam and hazelnut thins.

4. Flatbreads from Around the World

Available on Hot Bread Kitchen's website, this bread box features some of the top-selling sweet and savory flatbreads Hot Bread Kitchen has to offer.

5. Oatmeal Cookie Sandwiches & Salted Caramel Banana Bread

Carla Hall has told us of her great admiration for tiny cookies, and that’s what Carla’s Cookies are all about: They're bite-size and superdelicious. The chewy oatmeal-sandwich cookie filled with decadent buttercream and the salted caramel banana bread are two of F&W’s favorites. Order online here.

6. Tequila Casa Dragones Blanco

Maestra tequilera Bertha Gonzalez Nieves created a 100 percent pure blue agave silver tequila, perfect for sipping. Enjoy on the rocks or in signature cocktails.

7. Hint Water's Top Seller Variety Pack

With the soda craze dying down, people are looking for healthier beverage options. Enter Hint Water: the number one unsweetened flavored water, sold at grocery stores nationwide, as well as at 3,500 Starbucks locations and college campuses. The Top Seller Pack flavors include blackberry, pineapple, watermelon, peach and crisp apple.

