7 Incredible Recipes for Freshwater Fish

There's nothing like a dinner of just-caught fish—especially when you did the catching. Here are seven incredible freshwater fish recipes to try after your next successful fishing trip:

1. Trout with Preserved Lemon Vinaigrette

This quick dish from chef Viet Pham features trout fillets in a bright and tangy vinaigrette.

2. Spicy Butter-Steamed Bass

Topping bass fillets with pats of supercreamy butter before steaming them creates an instant sauce as the butter melts into the fragrant fish and lime juices.

3. Jerk Catfish

The Jamaican spice treatment called jerk isn't just for meat and chicken; it's great on fish too. Rub the spice paste on catfish fillets and broil for a crisp, spicy coating.

4. Lake Trout with Fingerling Potatoes and Bacon

It's hard to go wrong with crispy bacon, buttery white wine sauce and tender fingerling potatoes.

5. Striped Bass Poached in Herb Butter

This lemony four-herb butter is delicious with any type of white fish.

6. Crisp Lime Brook Trout

Extra-hot oil is the secret to this crisp-skinned fish. It's served with a simple lime dressing.

7. Catfish with Tomatillo and Garlic Sauce

Meaty, moist catfish is one of chef Rick Bayless' favorite candidates for the grill or broiler. Bluefish steaks or skewered scallops are also great for this recipe.

Related: More Quick Fish Recipes

Amazing Seafood Recipes

Recipes from Sustainable Food Visionaries