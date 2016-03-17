7 Incredible Anniversary Dinner Ideas

Celebrating an anniversary at home can be just as wonderful as going out to a restaurant. From a gorgeous rack of lamb to the ultimate molten chocolate cakes, here are seven ways to cook up an incredible anniversary dinner.

Impress your loved one with this beautiful roast.

Don't be daunted by this classically challenging dish. To ensure a foolproof soufflé, F&W's Gail Simmons folds lots of fluffy whipped egg whites into a Roquefort- and-Parmigiano-Reggiano base.

Sugar-coated almonds pair beautifully with juicy, rich duck.

© Con Poulos

Three kinds of mushroom plus eggplants and carrots come together in this satisfying vegetarian Bolognese.

© Christina Holmes

Marcona almonds make a rich, nutty and unconventional romesco sauce for these cast-iron-skillet scallops.

Father's Day is a big day. Dad does so much and has been there since the beginning. While you may never be able to truly thank him for all that he's done, you can definitely make him a full day of delicious meals. Here, 24 recipes that Dad will absolutely love this Father's Day.

This steak is based on a recipe from master French chef Alain Ducasse. Halfway through cooking, the bone-in rib eyes are basted with a mixture of butter, thyme and garlic, so they're crusty outside and richly flavored.

Nothing says I love you, like warm, gooey lava cake.