7 Incredible Anniversary Dinner Ideas

Make a restaurant-worthy anniversary dinner at home.

F&W Editors
March 17, 2016

Celebrating an anniversary at home can be just as wonderful as going out to a restaurant. From a gorgeous rack of lamb to the ultimate molten chocolate cakes, here are seven ways to cook up an incredible anniversary dinner.

1. Rack of Lamb with Mustard-Shallot Sauce

Impress your loved one with this beautiful roast.

2. Roquefort Soufflés

Don't be daunted by this classically challenging dish. To ensure a foolproof soufflé, F&W's Gail Simmons folds lots of fluffy whipped egg whites into a Roquefort- and-Parmigiano-Reggiano base.

3. Crunchy Almond-Crusted Duck Breasts with Chanterelle Salad

Sugar-coated almonds pair beautifully with juicy, rich duck.

4. Spaghetti with Mushroom Bolognese

© Con Poulos

Three kinds of mushroom plus eggplants and carrots come together in this satisfying vegetarian Bolognese.

5. Scallops with Charred Scallions and Marcona Romesco

© Christina Holmes

Marcona almonds make a rich, nutty and unconventional romesco sauce for these cast-iron-skillet scallops.

6. Butter-Basted Rib Eye Steaks

Father's Day is a big day. Dad does so much and has been there since the beginning. While you may never be able to truly thank him for all that he's done, you can definitely make him a full day of delicious meals. Here, 24 recipes that Dad will absolutely love this Father's Day.

This steak is based on a recipe from master French chef Alain Ducasse. Halfway through cooking, the bone-in rib eyes are basted with a mixture of butter, thyme and garlic, so they're crusty outside and richly flavored.

7. Molten Chocolate Cakes

Nothing says I love you, like warm, gooey lava cake.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up