7 Incredible Anniversary Dinner Ideas

Make a restaurant-worthy anniversary dinner at home.
Celebrating an anniversary at home can be just as wonderful as going out to a restaurant. From a gorgeous rack of lamb to the ultimate molten chocolate cakes, here are seven ways to cook up an incredible anniversary dinner.
1. Rack of Lamb with Mustard-Shallot Sauce
Impress your loved one with this beautiful roast.
2. Roquefort Soufflés
Don't be daunted by this classically challenging dish. To ensure a foolproof soufflé, F&W's Gail Simmons folds lots of fluffy whipped egg whites into a Roquefort- and-Parmigiano-Reggiano base.
3. Crunchy Almond-Crusted Duck Breasts with Chanterelle Salad
Sugar-coated almonds pair beautifully with juicy, rich duck.
4. Spaghetti with Mushroom Bolognese
Three kinds of mushroom plus eggplants and carrots come together in this satisfying vegetarian Bolognese.
5. Scallops with Charred Scallions and Marcona Romesco
Marcona almonds make a rich, nutty and unconventional romesco sauce for these cast-iron-skillet scallops.
6. Butter-Basted Rib Eye Steaks
This steak is based on a recipe from master French chef Alain Ducasse. Halfway through cooking, the bone-in rib eyes are basted with a mixture of butter, thyme and garlic, so they're crusty outside and richly flavored.
7. Molten Chocolate Cakes
Nothing says I love you, like warm, gooey lava cake.