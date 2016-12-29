7 Ideas for New Year’s Day Brunch

Chef Ludo Lefebvre uses the pungent, soft cow-milk cheese Époisses to flavor this delicious tart. He adds ham and apples as well, to balance the rich filling. It's the perfect dish to impress guests at your fall dinner party. Jorgensen Photography

For an extra-decadent tart, fill pastry with the soft French cow’s milk cheese Époisses, along with ham, apples and cream.

Instead of the usual bagels and lox, serve smoked sturgeon (or sable) with caviar, quail eggs and everything bagel crumbs.

If you missed having caviar on New Year’s Eve, try it for brunch by making this retro-chic “cake”—which is actually custard topped with two types of caviar.

These sugary Belgian-style waffles taste just as good at room temperature as they do hot.

If you’re feeling ambitious, make an extra special version of this classic brunch dish by adding Reuben sandwich toppings or lobster.

This easy French toast is topped with a warm berry compote, which takes less than 10 minutes to prepare. PHOTO © JOHN KERNICK

Upgrade the usual French toast and spread brioche with peanut butter, soak in custard and coat with cornflakes, then cook on the griddle.

An egg casserole, like one with potatoes and chorizo, is a terrific way to serve a small crowd on New Year’s.

