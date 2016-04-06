7 Homemade Infused Simple Syrups to Stock Your Spring Bar

Prepare for an impromptu spring cocktail party!

F&W Editors
April 06, 2016

When the weather starts to warm and herb gardens come to life, it’s time to put away the dark, stirred, boozy winter cocktails and start thinking spring drinks. You don’t need to go overboard with complicated purees or distillations—simply inject your favorite, basic cocktail with a little seasonal flavor by swapping out plain simple syrup with one flavored with herbs and flowers. A basil gin fizz or a lavender vodka spritzer would do just nicely, for example. Here, our best recipes for herbaceous, floral, infused simple syrups.

1. Lemon-Thyme Syrup 
This bright, citrusy syrup is great in cocktails but it’s also delicious over sorbet or even in a salad dressing.

2. Rosemary Simple Syrup 
Just one rosemary sprig is potent enough to flavor a full cup of this syrup.

3. Jasmine Syrup 
Jasmine tea takes the place of fresh jasmine flowers in this easy syrup.

4. Basil Syrup 
Almost savory, this vibrant syrup is particularly delicious in a gin or vodka gimlet.

5. Fennel Syrup 
Ground fennel seeds lend their anise-y flavor to this syrup.

6. Mint Syrup 
Here’s an easy shortcut for making a mojito.

7. Lavender Syrup 
Lavender is a unique flavor in cocktails. Don’t use too much of this syrup—it’s seriously floral.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up