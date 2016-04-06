7 Homemade Infused Simple Syrups to Stock Your Spring Bar

When the weather starts to warm and herb gardens come to life, it’s time to put away the dark, stirred, boozy winter cocktails and start thinking spring drinks. You don’t need to go overboard with complicated purees or distillations—simply inject your favorite, basic cocktail with a little seasonal flavor by swapping out plain simple syrup with one flavored with herbs and flowers. A basil gin fizz or a lavender vodka spritzer would do just nicely, for example. Here, our best recipes for herbaceous, floral, infused simple syrups.

1. Lemon-Thyme Syrup

This bright, citrusy syrup is great in cocktails but it’s also delicious over sorbet or even in a salad dressing.

2. Rosemary Simple Syrup

Just one rosemary sprig is potent enough to flavor a full cup of this syrup.

3. Jasmine Syrup

Jasmine tea takes the place of fresh jasmine flowers in this easy syrup.

4. Basil Syrup

Almost savory, this vibrant syrup is particularly delicious in a gin or vodka gimlet.

5. Fennel Syrup

Ground fennel seeds lend their anise-y flavor to this syrup.

6. Mint Syrup

Here’s an easy shortcut for making a mojito.

7. Lavender Syrup

Lavender is a unique flavor in cocktails. Don’t use too much of this syrup—it’s seriously floral.