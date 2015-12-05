7 Holiday Cookies That Look Like They're Dusted with Snow

With a little help from powdered sugar, you can make delicious holiday cookies that look like they're dusted with snow. Here, seven fantastic recipes to try now.

1. Walnut Snowball Cookies

Try these delicious sugar-dusted cookies with different aromatic flavorings such as rose water or cardamom.

2. Noel Balls

Plump Medjool dates star in these delicious buttery cookies.

3. Liar's Cookies

You can't lie about whether you've eaten these crisp anise-flavored cookies: the dusting of confectioner's sugar, which inevitably lands on clothing will give you away.

4. Cashew Snowballs

These easy cookies call for cashews, but they can also be made with pecans, walnuts or macadamias.

5. Kourambiedes

Beating the butter until very fluffy makes these Greek cookies especially light.

6. Chocolate-Espresso Snowballs

These semisweet cookies combine cocoa, coffee and pecans.

7. Butter Cookies with Clove Sugar

Chef Semsa Denizsel mixes ground cloves into the confectioners' sugar for these crisp butter cookies.