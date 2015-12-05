7 Holiday Cookies That Look Like They're Dusted with Snow

Shaping cookies like reindeer or Christmas trees isn't the only way to make festive holiday cookies.
With a little help from powdered sugar, you can make delicious holiday cookies that look like they're dusted with snow. Here, seven fantastic recipes to try now.
1. Walnut Snowball Cookies
Try these delicious sugar-dusted cookies with different aromatic flavorings such as rose water or cardamom.
2. Noel Balls
Plump Medjool dates star in these delicious buttery cookies.
3. Liar's Cookies
You can't lie about whether you've eaten these crisp anise-flavored cookies: the dusting of confectioner's sugar, which inevitably lands on clothing will give you away.
4. Cashew Snowballs
These easy cookies call for cashews, but they can also be made with pecans, walnuts or macadamias.
5. Kourambiedes
Beating the butter until very fluffy makes these Greek cookies especially light.
6. Chocolate-Espresso Snowballs
These semisweet cookies combine cocoa, coffee and pecans.
7. Butter Cookies with Clove Sugar
Chef Semsa Denizsel mixes ground cloves into the confectioners' sugar for these crisp butter cookies.