7 Healthy Lunches That Aren't Salad

Upgrade your al desko dining experience.

F&W Editors
May 08, 2016

When it comes to healthy lunches, green salads are classic—and sometimes a bit monotonous. Here are seven healthy lunch alternatives.

1. Almond Butter and Fresh Blueberry Sandwich

Cut back on the sugar and use fresh blueberries instead of jelly in this simple twist on the classic peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

2. General Tso's Chicken

Chef Zach Brooks adores this sweet-spicy Chinese-American restaurant staple. The version here is lighter than take-out because the chicken is only lightly coated in cornstarch and is pan-fried rather than deep-fried.

3. Shrimp-and-Vegetable Summer Rolls

Vietnamese rolls stuffed with shrimp get crunch and color from yellow peppers, lettuce and carrots—which, like most orange fruits and vegetables, are high in cancer-fighting alpha carotene.

4. Cheese Tortellini with Walnut Pesto

This healthy pasta features a superfast pesto that's great with any type of tortellini.

5. Chilled Fennel-Grapefruit Velouté with Lemon Olive Oil

Chef Hiroki Yoshitake cleverly uses grapefruit oil to boost the flavor in his chilled four-ingredient soup.

6. Chipotle-Rubbed Salmon Tacos

These tacos are a great way to eat heart-healthy salmon, plus the tangy apple-cucumber salsa is juicy, crisp and full of fiber.

7. Quinoa-Pork Meatballs

© Eva Kolenko

F&W's Kay Chun uses cooked quinoa instead of breadcrumbs to make these tender, flavorful, protein-packed meatballs.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up