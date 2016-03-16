7 Healthy Easter Egg Recipes

Easter means lots of tasty chocolate eggs, but that doesn’t mean you can't enjoy healthy ones too. From amazing hummus deviled eggs to mini frittatas, here are seven healthy Easter recipes featuring eggs.

Star chef Barbara Lynch's elegant salad includes vitamin-and-mineral-packed beets, turnips and fennel, plus protein-rich eggs.

This healthy take on the classic features a filling made with easy hummus and tahini.

Dipping a crispy toast finger in a soft egg yolk has to be one of life's great pleasures.

Chef Gabe Thompson's bite-size frittatas are great for a crowd.

Greek yogurt ups the creaminess factor in this delicious egg salad, which gets a little kick from paprika and spicy brown mustard.

It’s so easy to make kale into a breakfast food. Mustard seeds bring out a delicious flavor in eggs, which get topped with a variety of unexpected ingredients, including sunflower seeds, baby kale, cumin, yogurt and avocado. Line Klein

© Nicole Franzen

These healthy sliders are perfect for Easter brunch.