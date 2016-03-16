7 Healthy Easter Egg Recipes

Balance out chocolate Easter eggs with deliciously healthy ones.

F&W Editors
March 16, 2016

Easter means lots of tasty chocolate eggs, but that doesn’t mean you can't enjoy healthy ones too. From amazing hummus deviled eggs to mini frittatas, here are seven healthy Easter recipes featuring eggs.

1. Pickled Vegetable Salad with Soft-Boiled Eggs

Star chef Barbara Lynch's elegant salad includes vitamin-and-mineral-packed beets, turnips and fennel, plus protein-rich eggs.

2. Hummus Deviled Eggs

This healthy take on the classic features a filling made with easy hummus and tahini.

3. Poached Eggs with Parmesan and Smoked Salmon Toasts

Dipping a crispy toast finger in a soft egg yolk has to be one of life's great pleasures.

4. Mustard Green-and-Sweet Onion Frittata

Chef Gabe Thompson's bite-size frittatas are great for a crowd.

5. Egg Salad with Greek Yogurt and Parsley

Greek yogurt ups the creaminess factor in this delicious egg salad, which gets a little kick from paprika and spicy brown mustard.

6. Fried Eggs with Mustard Seed Oil and Kale

It’s so easy to make kale into a breakfast food. Mustard seeds bring out a delicious flavor in eggs, which get topped with a variety of unexpected ingredients, including sunflower seeds, baby kale, cumin, yogurt and avocado.

Line Klein

Mustard seeds bring out a delicious flavor in eggs, which get topped with a variety of unexpected and tasty ingredients, including sunflower seeds, baby kale, cumin, yogurt and avocado.

7. Open-Face Egg and Grilled Ham Breakfast Sandwiches

© Nicole Franzen

These healthy sliders are perfect for Easter brunch.

