7 Healthy Easter Egg Recipes

Balance out chocolate Easter eggs with deliciously healthy ones.
Easter means lots of tasty chocolate eggs, but that doesn’t mean you can't enjoy healthy ones too. From amazing hummus deviled eggs to mini frittatas, here are seven healthy Easter recipes featuring eggs.
1. Pickled Vegetable Salad with Soft-Boiled Eggs
Star chef Barbara Lynch's elegant salad includes vitamin-and-mineral-packed beets, turnips and fennel, plus protein-rich eggs.
2. Hummus Deviled Eggs
This healthy take on the classic features a filling made with easy hummus and tahini.
3. Poached Eggs with Parmesan and Smoked Salmon Toasts
Dipping a crispy toast finger in a soft egg yolk has to be one of life's great pleasures.
4. Mustard Green-and-Sweet Onion Frittata
Chef Gabe Thompson's bite-size frittatas are great for a crowd.
5. Egg Salad with Greek Yogurt and Parsley
Greek yogurt ups the creaminess factor in this delicious egg salad, which gets a little kick from paprika and spicy brown mustard.
6. Fried Eggs with Mustard Seed Oil and Kale
Mustard seeds bring out a delicious flavor in eggs, which get topped with a variety of unexpected and tasty ingredients, including sunflower seeds, baby kale, cumin, yogurt and avocado.
7. Open-Face Egg and Grilled Ham Breakfast Sandwiches
These healthy sliders are perfect for Easter brunch.