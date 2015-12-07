7 Healthy Cookies You Should Definitely Eat for Breakfast

With holiday baking in full swing, it's hard to avoid sneaking a cookie for breakfast from time to time. That's totally acceptable this time of year, especially when the cookie is somewhat nutritionally beneficial (yes, that's possible).
From fluffy waffle cookies to crunchy biscotti, here are seven healthy and delicious cookies to start your morning.
1. Cocoa-Pepper Waffle Cookies
Baker Joy Wilson's incredible breakfast cookies are made in a waffle iron.
2. Oatmeal-Raisin Cookies with Flax
Flax seed meal and whole flax seeds add nutritional value to these tasty cookies.
3. Gluten-Free Lemon and Coconut Flour Cookies
What's the secret to these fluffy, lemony cookies? They're sweetened with honey.
4. Chewy Cinnamon-Spelt Cookies with Sea Salt
This healthy, vegan twist on the classic snickerdoodle is made with apple sauce and coconut oil.
5. Black Bean, Chocolate and Fig Cookies
Black beans and pumpkin seeds give these quick, brownie-like cookies extra fiber. Adding finely shredded beets makes them even more nutritious.
6. Cranberry-Almond Biscotti
These crispy, crunchy biscotti are great for dipping into your morning cup of tea.
7. Gluten-Free Strawberry and Chia Seed Newton Cookies
Dried figs, strawberry jam and chia seeds make a terrific filling for these gluten-free cookies.