7 Healthy Cookies You Should Definitely Eat for Breakfast

From fluffy waffle cookies to crunchy biscotti, here are seven healthy and delicious cookies to start your morning.

1. Cocoa-Pepper Waffle Cookies

Baker Joy Wilson's incredible breakfast cookies are made in a waffle iron.

2. Oatmeal-Raisin Cookies with Flax

Flax seed meal and whole flax seeds add nutritional value to these tasty cookies.

3. Gluten-Free Lemon and Coconut Flour Cookies

What's the secret to these fluffy, lemony cookies? They're sweetened with honey.

4. Chewy Cinnamon-Spelt Cookies with Sea Salt

This healthy, vegan twist on the classic snickerdoodle is made with apple sauce and coconut oil.

5. Black Bean, Chocolate and Fig Cookies

Black beans and pumpkin seeds give these quick, brownie-like cookies extra fiber. Adding finely shredded beets makes them even more nutritious.

6. Cranberry-Almond Biscotti

These crispy, crunchy biscotti are great for dipping into your morning cup of tea.

7. Gluten-Free Strawberry and Chia Seed Newton Cookies

Dried figs, strawberry jam and chia seeds make a terrific filling for these gluten-free cookies.