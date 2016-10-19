7 Grown-Up Recipes for Pasta Shells

While you can't go wrong with classic macaroni and cheese at any age, being a grown-up means you can also dress up your pasta shells with exciting ingredients. From an umami-packed mushroom pasta to shells with creamy artichoke sauce, here are seven ways to make pasta shells for the adult palate.

High-quality pasta makes a big difference in this decadent dish: The shells retain their beautiful texture instead of turning mushy as they bake.

This fast dish features a tangy lemon anchovy dressing.

© KELLER & KELLER

A range of mushrooms including cremini, shiitakes and chanterelles this rich dish it's fantastic earthy flavor.

If you've always thought that you dislike Brussels sprouts, you've probably never tried them in a combination like this.

Jumbo shells star in this cheesy, vegetable-packed pasta dish.

British cookbook author Nigel Slater matches spicy sausage with a creamy mustard sauce.

© Pierre Javelle

Jarred artichokes make quick work of this smoky, creamy pasta.



