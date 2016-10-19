7 Grown-Up Recipes for Pasta Shells

Get sophisticated with your pasta shells.
While you can't go wrong with classic macaroni and cheese at any age, being a grown-up means you can also dress up your pasta shells with exciting ingredients. From an umami-packed mushroom pasta to shells with creamy artichoke sauce, here are seven ways to make pasta shells for the adult palate.
1. Baked Shells with Cauliflower and Taleggio
High-quality pasta makes a big difference in this decadent dish: The shells retain their beautiful texture instead of turning mushy as they bake.
2. Pasta Shells with Shrimp and Garlicky Bread Crumbs
This fast dish features a tangy lemon anchovy dressing.
3. Pasta with Mushrooms and Mascarpone
A range of mushrooms including cremini, shiitakes and chanterelles this rich dish it's fantastic earthy flavor.
4. Pasta Shells with Chicken and Brussels Sprouts
If you've always thought that you dislike Brussels sprouts, you've probably never tried them in a combination like this.
5. Ricotta-and-Fontina-Stuffed Shells with Fennel and Radicchio
Jumbo shells star in this cheesy, vegetable-packed pasta dish.
6. Pasta with Sausage, Basil and Mustard
British cookbook author Nigel Slater matches spicy sausage with a creamy mustard sauce.
7. Pasta Shells with Artichoke Cream and Smoked Chicken
Jarred artichokes make quick work of this smoky, creamy pasta.
