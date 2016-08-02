7 Greatest Cookies for DIY Ice Cream Sandwiches

Making the perfect ice cream sandwich at home is easy, thanks to this brilliant Mad Genius Tip: Just slice through a pint of ice cream, stack between two cookies, peel away the cardboard and eat. The hardest part: choosing the cookies. Here, seven delicious cookies and their perfect ice cream pairings.

Crunchy on the outside, soft in the center and loaded with milk-chocolate chips, these may be the perfect chocolate chip cookies.

Ice cream pairing: Classic vanilla.

Pastry chef François Payard’s gooey chocolate cookies don’t require any flour. PHOTO © QUENTIN BACON

These divinely gooey chocolate cookies are flourless.

Ice cream pairing: Coffee.

Bacon really does make everything better. It gives these easy oatmeal cookies a hint of smoky flavor and a little bit of crunch.

Ice cream pairing: Dulce de leche.

Crunchy natural peanut butter gives these crisp and buttery cookies a deeply peanutty taste.

Ice cream pairing: Chocolate.

Freshly grated lemon zest brightens up these buttery cookies.

Ice cream pairing: Strawberry.

This cookie-jar classic is jam-packed with quick-cooking oats that almost disappear into the buttery dough as the cookies bake.

Ice cream pairing: Rum raisin.

© Lucy Schaeffer

These nutty cookies are studded with macadamia nuts, golden raisins and milk chocolate chips.

Ice cream pairing: Coconut.