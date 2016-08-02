7 Greatest Cookies for DIY Ice Cream Sandwiches

We've rounded up the best cookie and ice cream pairings.
Making the perfect ice cream sandwich at home is easy, thanks to this brilliant Mad Genius Tip: Just slice through a pint of ice cream, stack between two cookies, peel away the cardboard and eat. The hardest part: choosing the cookies. Here, seven delicious cookies and their perfect ice cream pairings.
1. Milk-Chocolate-Chip Cookies
Crunchy on the outside, soft in the center and loaded with milk-chocolate chips, these may be the perfect chocolate chip cookies.
Ice cream pairing: Classic vanilla.
2. Fudgy Chocolate-Walnut Cookies
These divinely gooey chocolate cookies are flourless.
Ice cream pairing: Coffee.
3. Bacon-Chocolate-Chip-Oatmeal Cookies
Bacon really does make everything better. It gives these easy oatmeal cookies a hint of smoky flavor and a little bit of crunch.
Ice cream pairing: Dulce de leche.
4. Chunky Peanut Butter Cookies
Crunchy natural peanut butter gives these crisp and buttery cookies a deeply peanutty taste.
Ice cream pairing: Chocolate.
5. Lemon–Scented Sugar Cookies
Freshly grated lemon zest brightens up these buttery cookies.
Ice cream pairing: Strawberry.
6. Old-Fashioned Oatmeal-Raisin Cookies
This cookie-jar classic is jam-packed with quick-cooking oats that almost disappear into the buttery dough as the cookies bake.
Ice cream pairing: Rum raisin.
7. Temptation Island Cookies
These nutty cookies are studded with macadamia nuts, golden raisins and milk chocolate chips.
Ice cream pairing: Coconut.