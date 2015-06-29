7 Great Ways to Use Summer Nectarines

Dubbed the “fuzzless peach,” summer nectarines have a sweet and meaty flesh that's perfect when eaten on it's own, and even better when baked or grilled. They’re only in season for a short time, so stock up! Here are seven super delicious recipes to make with glorious, juicy nectarines.

1. Nectarine Pavlovas

Pastry chef Caitlin Freeman arranges thin slices of nectarine on a meringue shell filled with pastry cream to create a stunning dessert inspired by a Modigliani portrait.

2. Triple Ginger Nectarine Jam

Three different types of ginger—dried, candied and fresh—add a great depth of flavor to this nectarine jam.

3. Raspberry Gelatin with Nectarines

This silky, sophisticated fruit gelatin is an ideal dessert for a late-summer day.

4. Nectarine-Gingersnap Hobo Packs

Crushed gingersnaps are like a streusel topping for grilled nectarines.

5. Nectarine-and-Plum Crisp with Oatmeal Streusel

It's not easy to make a healthy crisp: The topping always has lots of butter and sugar. Star chef John Currence makes his streusel with a mix of oats, whole wheat flour and brown sugar and a little butter-oil blend to keep it crumbly.

6. Bourbon-Nectarine Ice Cream Sundaes with Pound-Cake Croutons

This is an excellent grown-up version of an ice cream sundae, made with lush nectarines cooked in bourbon. The best part: the crisp, buttery pound-cake croutons.

7. Nectarine and Cream Cheese Monte Cristos

Monte Cristos are sandwiches that are dipped in beaten egg and griddled like French toast. This one can be eaten for breakfast or as dessert.

