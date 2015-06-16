7 Great Grilled Salads

Give your salad a boost of smoky flavor by grilling the greens—it's super easy and mega delicious. Here are seven great ways to char your salad:

1. Grilled Endives with Serrano Ham

This simple salad is all about flavor harmony, not complicated technique: the nutty acidity of the reduced sherry vinegar balances the rich salty ham and pleasantly bitter endives.

2. Grilled Romaine Salad with Roasted Garlic Dressing

Sturdy hearts of romaine become marvelously smoky on the grill. They're incredible in this unique riff on Caesar salad that's a delicious accompaniment to grilled steak.

3. White Anchovy and Grilled Radicchio Bread Salad

This is a big, hearty and tangy salad, with hunks of toasted bread, grilled vegetables and marinated anchovies.

4. Grilled Lettuces

If you're bored with the same old salads, try this one; it's really special and different.

5. Grilled Escarole and White Bean Salad

Grilled wedges of garlicky escarole are combined here with tender white beans to make a simple first course that's also an excellent side dish.

6. Grilled Radicchio with Lemon-Hazelnut Dressing

With smoky radicchio, toasted hazelnuts, Parmesan cheese and a bright, lemony dressing, this super-simple salad tastes like more than the sum of its parts.

7. Grilled Dandelion Salad with Pancetta-Wrapped Figs

Tossing dandelion greens on a grill softens their bitter edge. They're terrific paired with pancetta-wrapped figs cooked right in the fire.

