7 Gooey, Buttery Breakfast Pastries to Make This Weekend

Start the weekend with something sweet. Here, seven delicious treats that won't disappoint.
Start the weekend with something sweet. Here, seven delicious treats that won't disappoint.
1. Butterscotch Sticky Buns
These over-the-top buns are topped with a sweet-salty sauce that's made with a splash of Scotch.
2. Spiced Yogurt Muffins
Ready in just 45 minutes, these delicious muffins are rich in calcium and low in fat.
3. Orange-Cranberry Scones with Turbinado Sugar
Light brown turbinado sugar gives these scones a delicious toffee-like flavor.
4. Cinnamon-Pecan Buns
Pureed cottage cheese adds delicious richness to these soft, sticky buns.
5. Chocolate Chip and Banana Muffins
These moist muffins are a great way to use up overripe bananas.
6. Crêpes with Sweet Yogurt and Raspberry-Apricot Sauce
Creamy Greek-style yogurt takes the place of the usual cheese filling for these free-form blintzes.
7. Raspberry-Swirl Sweet Rolls
Either fresh or frozen raspberries can be used for this fun twist on a cinnamon bun.
Related: More Incredible Breakfast Pastries
20 Great Breakfasts for a Crowd
7 Delicious Breakfast Muffins