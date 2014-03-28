7 Gooey, Buttery Breakfast Pastries to Make This Weekend

Start the weekend with something sweet. Here, seven delicious treats that won't disappoint.

1. Butterscotch Sticky Buns

These over-the-top buns are topped with a sweet-salty sauce that's made with a splash of Scotch.

2. Spiced Yogurt Muffins

Ready in just 45 minutes, these delicious muffins are rich in calcium and low in fat.

3. Orange-Cranberry Scones with Turbinado Sugar

Light brown turbinado sugar gives these scones a delicious toffee-like flavor.

4. Cinnamon-Pecan Buns

Pureed cottage cheese adds delicious richness to these soft, sticky buns.

5. Chocolate Chip and Banana Muffins

These moist muffins are a great way to use up overripe bananas.

6. Crêpes with Sweet Yogurt and Raspberry-Apricot Sauce

Creamy Greek-style yogurt takes the place of the usual cheese filling for these free-form blintzes.

7. Raspberry-Swirl Sweet Rolls

Either fresh or frozen raspberries can be used for this fun twist on a cinnamon bun.

