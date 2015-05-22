7 Globally-Inspired Rib Recipes

Take your rack of ribs to new heights. Here, seven killer global versions to try.

1. Sweet-and-Salty Korean Barbecued Short Ribs

“Some people follow Texas or American barbecue. Me, I’m a connoisseur of Korean barbecue,” says chef Roy Choi. He especially loves these thinly sliced short ribs, known as kalbi in Korea; they’re marinated overnight in a garlic, soy and sugar mixture, then quickly grilled, so they’re charred all over.

2. Chinese-Style Ribs with Guava Barbecue Sauce

A red wine with rich fruit and soft tannins, such as a Zinfandel from California’s Central Coast, will enrich the flavor of these sweet, sticky ribs.

3. Tuscan Baby Back Ribs

Here, ribs are brined in a mixture of cracked black peppercorns, ground fennel, coriander seeds, juniper berries and dried marjoram.

4. Crispy Garlic Short Ribs

According to Andrew Zimmern, this classic Philippine rib recipe is so delicious it will be impossible for you to resist making again and again.

5. Pincho Ribs with Sherry Glaze

These ribs are named after Spanish snacks known as pinchos—they’re rubbed with a smoked-paprika spice blend, then lacquered with a sherry-spiked glaze.

6. Tiki Ribs with Pineapple Pickles

Star chef Danny Bowien coats ribs with a soy-spiked caramel glaze, which makes them savory and sweet. His tiki-style garnishes: shredded coconut, maraschino cherries and, when he has them handy, cocktail umbrellas.

7. Grilled Lamb Ribs with Chimichurri

Chef Santiago Garat grills these lamb ribs at outdoor barbecue parties at the farm so they’re crispy on the outside. The tangy, extra-herby chimichurri is a perfect partner for the rich meat.

