7 Ginger Cookies to Bake Right Now

Ginger cookies are essential for any holiday swap. Here are seven fantastic ginger cookie recipes to bake for the holidays.

1. Gluten-Free Buckwheat Gingerbread Cookies

Buckwheat flour adds earthy flavor and hearty texture to these soft cookies.

2. Ginger Sandwich Cookies

Fresh lemon cream is sandwiched between two delicious gingersnap cookies.

3. Ginger Studded Sugar Cookies

The sweet, candied-ginger dough can be rolled out and cut into any shape or formed into logs for simple slice-and-bake cookies.

4. Spiced Ginger Cookies

Cinnamon, allspice and ground white pepper lend to the spice in these crispy cookies.

5. Ginger Brandy Snaps

These delicate cookies were a teatime staple of Boston's oldest women's clubs.

6. Ginger Almond Cookies

Toasted almonds add crunch to this addictive cookie.

7. Gingerbread Girls

Have fun decorating these beauties with royal icing.

