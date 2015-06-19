7 Fruity Cocktails to Kick Off Summer

From blueberry cobblers to mango margaritas, here are seven refreshing, fruit-filled drinks to make this summer.

1. Watermelon-Tequila Cocktails

Star chef Bobby Flay purees seedless watermelon chunks and mixes it with silver tequila, blueberries and fresh lime juice.

2. Mango-Peach Sangria

What's the secret to this beautiful, golden sangria? Viognier, which has a nice balance of fruit and acidity.

3. Blueberry Cobbler

This summery take on the classic pre-Prohibiton cocktail is made with fresh blueberries.

4. Raspberry Fizz

This cocktail is the liquid version of raspberry sorbet, says mixologist Sebastian Reaburn.

5. Peach Donkey

Ginger liqueur and ginger beer give this peachy drink a spicy boost of flavor.

6. Little Birdy

Strawberry-and-pineapple-infused pisco stars in this refreshing drink.

7. Mango Margarita

Upgrade this frozen drink from good to great by coating the rim of the glass with powdered chile.

