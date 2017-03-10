7 Festive St. Patrick's Day Desserts

The best desserts to devour on St. Patrick's Day.
Man cannot celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Guinness alone. After a filling dinner of corned beef and cabbage or one of these actually-Irish recipes, close out the holiday with an indulgent dessert. Here, the best sweet treats for St. Patrick’s Day.
1. Bread Pudding with Irish Whiskey
This whiskey-spiked pudding is downright amazing.
2. Matcha Cake with Matcha Buttercream
Matcha might not be Irish, but its vibrant green color makes these cupcakes perfect for St. Paddy’s.
3. Guinness Ice Cream with Chocolate-Covered Pretzels
Who doesn’t love beer, chocolate and pretzels?
4. Matcha White Chocolate Mousse
Light, toasty Matcha powder balances out the sweetness of white chocolate in this indulgent four-ingredient mousse.
5. Porter Bundt Cake with Whiskey-Caramel Sauce
This richly-flavored cake features quintessential Irish ingredients such as dark porter beer, dark brown sugar and whiskey.
6. Matcha Pound Cake with Almond Glaze
Delicious, moist and vibrantly green, this loaf is great for dessert or even breakfast.
7. Irish Soda Bread Pudding
Crumbly soda bread is amazing in this extra-decadent bread pudding.