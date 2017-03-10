7 Festive St. Patrick's Day Desserts

The best desserts to devour on St. Patrick's Day.

F&W Editors
March 10, 2017

Man cannot celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Guinness alone. After a filling dinner of corned beef and cabbage or one of these actually-Irish recipes, close out the holiday with an indulgent dessert. Here, the best sweet treats for St. Patrick’s Day.

1. Bread Pudding with Irish Whiskey 

This whiskey-spiked pudding is downright amazing.

2. Matcha Cake with Matcha Buttercream 

Matcha might not be Irish, but its vibrant green color makes these cupcakes perfect for St. Paddy’s.

3. Guinness Ice Cream with Chocolate-Covered Pretzels 

This dessert, created by pastry chef Cory Barrett, is an ode to Michael Symon's father, Dennis, who loves beer, pretzels and chocolate. The ice cream has a strong, malty Guinness flavor that goes supremely well with the salty, milk chocolate–covered pretzels. If you don't want to make the chocolate-covered pretzels, they're easy enough to buy.

Who doesn’t love beer, chocolate and pretzels?

4. Matcha White Chocolate Mousse 

Light, toasty Matcha powder balances out the sweetness of white chocolate in this indulgent four-ingredient mousse.

5. Porter Bundt Cake with Whiskey-Caramel Sauce 

This richly flavored cake features quintessential Irish ingredients such as dark porter beer, dark brown sugar and whiskey.

© CON POULOS

This richly-flavored cake features quintessential Irish ingredients such as dark porter beer, dark brown sugar and whiskey.

6. Matcha Pound Cake with Almond Glaze 

Delicious, moist and vibrantly green, this loaf is great for dessert or even breakfast.

7. Irish Soda Bread Pudding 

Crumbly soda bread is amazing in this extra-decadent bread pudding.

 

