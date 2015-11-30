7 Festive Snacks for Christmas Tree Decorating

Between stringing the lights and figuring out the perfect branch from which to hang Rudolph, decorating the Christmas tree is hard work. Make sure you have enough delicious treats to keep you going. From brownies topped with crushed candy canes, to bright green sweet pea spread, here are seven festive snacks to enjoy while decorating the Christmas tree.

1. Chocolate-Peppermint Brownies

Crushed candy canes make a festive topping for rich, fudgy brownies.

© Kristin Perers

2. Sugar-and-Spice Nuts

These crispy nuts are coated with cinnamon and chile powder.

3. Endless Caramel Corn

Abodo sauce in canned chipotles adds terrific spice to this sweet-salty snack.

4. Ginger-Miso Sweet Pea Spread

This vibrant green dip is ready in just 20 minutes.

5. Garlic Bread "Fries" and Marinara "Ketchup"

For a fun take on fries and ketchup, garlic bread sticks are served with smoky bacon-laced tomato sauce.

6. Chai-Spiced Butter Cookies

The mix of spices in these soft butter cookies will remind you of a hot cup of chai.

7. Pimento Cheese with Salt-and-Pepper Butter Crackers

Chef Carla Hall makes her own crunchy crackers to serve with her cheese spread, a riff on the Southern classic.