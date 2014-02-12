7 Fast Pastas for a Lazy, Delicious Valentine's Day Dinner

Spend more time with your loved one and less time in the kitchen with these quick, delicious pastas.

1. All'Amatriciana with Extra Umami

Top Chef finalist Sarah Grueneberg makes an extra-savory amatriciana sauce with anchovies.

2. Orecchiette with Broccoli Rabe, Bacon and Bread Crumbs

Swap the usual grated cheese for crisp, golden bread crumbs.



3. Farfalle a la Vodka

F&W contributor Andrew Zimmern amps up tomato sauce with vodka and adds rich, smoky flavor with bacon.



4. Linguine Carbonara

This classic dish is made with little more than bacon and eggs.



5. Fettuccine with Escarole and Brie

Melted Brie cheese makes a deliciously rich, creamy sauce.

6. Squid Ink Pasta with Asparagus

Ready in just 30 minutes, this fantastic pasta has a tangy-rich sauce made with white wine and crème fraîche.

7. Seafood Pasta with Tuscan Hot Oil

This fast dish features mussels, scallops and shrimp drizzled in red pepper-spiked olive oil.

Pappardelle with Zucchini, Anchovies and Mint