7 Fast Eggplant Salads

Take advantage of late-summer eggplant with these delicious and superquick salads.

1. Eggplant Potato Salad

F&W's Kay Chun combines bacon, eggplant and potatoes with a bright dill-and-lemon dressing.

2. Grilled Eggplant Salad with Walnuts

This easy salad is great on its own or as a spread for flatbread.

3. Fried Eggplant Salad with Feta

What's the secret to this delicious Mediterranean-inspired salad? Leaving some of the skin on the eggplant adds fantastic texture.

4. Eggplant, Pear and Pecorino Salad

Chef Silvana Baranzoni upgrades the classic pear and cheese pairing with smoky grilled eggplant and crunchy walnuts.

5. Grilled Eggplant, Tomato and Parsley Salad

This quick 15-minute salad requires just five ingredients, plus salt and pepper.

6. Charred Eggplant Salad with Lime-Chile Dressing

Long, pale-green Asian eggplants are best in this delicious Thai salad, since they are less bitter than other varieties.

7. Grilled Eggplant and Tomato Salad

Alternating the eggplant and tomato slices creates a beautiful zebra effect.

