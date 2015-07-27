7 Fast & Easy 5-Ingredient Salad Dressings

A crunchy, crisp, produce-packed salad makes for a refreshing lunch, light dinner or excellent side dish on a hot summer day. Next time you whip one up, skip the bottled dressing and make one from scratch—you’ll be pleasantly surprised to see how super-simple and tasty it is. As an added bonus, most dressings require minimal ingredients. Here are seven delicious five-ingredient salad dressing recipes to get you started.
A crunchy, crisp, produce-packed salad makes for a refreshing lunch, light dinner or excellent side dish on a hot summer day. Next time you whip one up, skip the bottled dressing and make one from scratch—you’ll be pleasantly surprised to see how super-simple and tasty it is. As an added bonus, most dressings require minimal ingredients. Here are seven delicious five-ingredient salad dressing recipes to get you started.
1. Buttermilk Dressing
Creamy and garlicky, this dressing is also superfast and easy.
2. Basil Vinaigrette
This herbaceous dressing is perfect for a summer tomato salad.
3. Creamy Goat Cheese Dressing
This riff on ranch dressing is tangier than the original. It's delicious on crisp vegetables like romaine lettuce and cucumbers.
4. Tomato-Shallot Dressing
This easy dressing for salads, pasta, fish or grilled chicken steals a technique from Spanish kitchens: grating a whole tomato for perfect skin-free pulp.
5. Avocado-Tarragon Dressing
Give your chicken salad a makeover by replacing the usual mayonnaise with this avocado-enriched dressing.
6. Zesty Lemon Dressing
No whisking required for this tangy dressing—it's shaken in a jar.
7. Miso, Ginger and Sesame Dressing
This simple, Asian-inspired dressing is perfect with spinach salad, or steamed broccoli, roasted carrots or grilled zucchini.
Related: More Epic Salad Dressings
Terrific Green Salads
DIY Epic Salad Toppings