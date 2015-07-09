7 Fantastic Frosty Drinks to Make in a Blender

Blenders are excellent kitchen tools for making delicious frosty beverages. (With or without alcohol!) Here are seven crazy-refreshing and super-easy recipes to try this summer:

1. Basil Limeade Slushies

A splash of soda water makes these tart slushies pleasingly bubbly. With a little rum, they'd also make great cocktails.

2. Frosty Strawberry-and-Cream Milk Shakes

A quick puree of fresh strawberries and lemon zest creates a delicious fruit floater for this ultra-creamy milk shake.

3. Blueberry and Watermelon Slushie

Celebrate summer parties with this delicious blueberry and watermelon slushie. It’s the perfect cooling drink on hot days.

4. Icy Lemon-Ginger Vodka Cocktails

These slushy, potent cocktails are easy to make in batches. They're also ideal for parties because most of the preparation can be done in advance.

5. Bourbon Milk Punch

Typically, Bourbon Milk Punch is made with half-and-half or milk. This frozen version, based on the one served at the New Orleans restaurant Bourbon House, is blended with ice cream—and tastes like a boozy milk shake.

6. Citron Shake

This spike slushie includes limoncello, a sweet lemon-flavored liqueur from Italy.

7. Lemonade Slushies with Mint and Lemon Verbena

Michael Solomonov was born in Ganei Yehuda, Israel, where this frothy lemon nana, flavored with mint and lemon verbena, is a popular cooler.

Related: 10 Fantastic Coolers

7 Best-Ever Milk Shakes and Smoothies

A Cricket Milkshake is Now on the Menu at Wayback Burgers