7 Fantastic Fish Recipes for Good Friday

Whether or not you're observing Good Friday, you'll love these tasty dishes.
On Good Friday, it's customary to eat fish instead of meat (that's reserved for a ham-fueled Easter feast on Sunday). From delicious whole-roasted branzino to healthy Provençal-style tuna, here are seven terrific ways to make fish for Good Friday.
1. Snapper with Charred Tomatillos and Pepper Salsa
Star chef Eric Ripert quick-bakes snapper with a little butter so it's silky and serves it with pan-seared tomatillos and a fresh salsa.
2. Roasted Branzino with Caper Butter
“It’s almost impossible to end up with dry, overcooked fish when cooking it whole,” says chef Steve Corry, who pan-roasts whole branzino that's stuffed simply with lemon and rosemary.
3. Trout Amandine with Creamy Spinach
This lighter version of the New Orleans classic is topped with arugula.
4. Salmon, Broccolini and Fresh Red Chile Papillotes
Baking salmon in parchment paper is quick and easy, plus there's almost no cleanup involved.
5. Grouper with Cucumber Salad and Soy-Mustard Dressing
A simple salad of julienned cucumbers and carrots tossed with a soy-mustard dressing makes this healthy fish dish incredibly vibrant.
Roasted garlic charmoula--a classic North African marinade and sauce packed with fresh herbs and spices--is excellent with a rich fish, such as arctic char or salmon.
7. Seared Tuna with Sauce Vierge
This light, easy tuna recipe evokes the flavors of southern France.