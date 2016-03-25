7 Fantastic Fish Recipes for Good Friday

On Good Friday, it's customary to eat fish instead of meat (that's reserved for a ham-fueled Easter feast on Sunday). From delicious whole-roasted branzino to healthy Provençal-style tuna, here are seven terrific ways to make fish for Good Friday.

1. Snapper with Charred Tomatillos and Pepper Salsa

Star chef Eric Ripert quick-bakes snapper with a little butter so it's silky and serves it with pan-seared tomatillos and a fresh salsa.

2. Roasted Branzino with Caper Butter

“It’s almost impossible to end up with dry, overcooked fish when cooking it whole,” says chef Steve Corry, who pan-roasts whole branzino that's stuffed simply with lemon and rosemary.

3. Trout Amandine with Creamy Spinach

© Fredrika Stjärne

This lighter version of the New Orleans classic is topped with arugula.

4. Salmon, Broccolini and Fresh Red Chile Papillotes

© Eva Kolenko

Baking salmon in parchment paper is quick and easy, plus there's almost no cleanup involved.

5. Grouper with Cucumber Salad and Soy-Mustard Dressing

A simple salad of julienned cucumbers and carrots tossed with a soy-mustard dressing makes this healthy fish dish incredibly vibrant.

6. Arctic Char with Charmoula

Roasted garlic charmoula--a classic North African marinade and sauce packed with fresh herbs and spices--is excellent with a rich fish, such as arctic char or salmon.

7. Seared Tuna with Sauce Vierge

© Chris Court

This light, easy tuna recipe evokes the flavors of southern France.