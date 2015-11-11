7 Fall-Spiced Booze Infusions

These seven terrific DIY infused spirits are easy to make, and they're all terrific for upgrading cool-weather cocktails.

1. Caraway-Infused Rye Whiskey

A siphon makes quick work of alcohol infusions. Here, the device flavors rye whiskey with caraway seeds in just one hour instead of several days.

2. Chai-Infused Cognac

Use this infusion to make a creamy, cold, boozy take on a chai latte.

3. Brown Buttered Rum

Genius mixologist Eben Freeman utilizes his “fat-washing” techninique—blending a melted fat with a spirit then chilling the mixture until the fat resolidifies—to give dark rum the nutty flavor of brown butter without adding any greasiness.

4. Autumn Fruit-Infused Bourbon (above)

Don’t throw away fruit scraps like juiced citrus and the cores of apples and pears; instead, use them to make this aromatic infused bourbon.

5. Ginger-Infused Vodka

This spicy vodka is particularly delicious with pear nectar or apple cider.

6. Fennel & Fig Infused Vodka

This savory seasonal infusion is great on the rocks.

7. Nori Apple Brandy

Infusing apple brandy with seaweed gives it an amazing savory quality.