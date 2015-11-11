7 Fall-Spiced Booze Infusions

Fall is the best time to start a boozy project.
These seven terrific DIY infused spirits are easy to make, and they're all terrific for upgrading cool-weather cocktails.
1. Caraway-Infused Rye Whiskey
A siphon makes quick work of alcohol infusions. Here, the device flavors rye whiskey with caraway seeds in just one hour instead of several days.
2. Chai-Infused Cognac
Use this infusion to make a creamy, cold, boozy take on a chai latte.
3. Brown Buttered Rum
Genius mixologist Eben Freeman utilizes his “fat-washing” techninique—blending a melted fat with a spirit then chilling the mixture until the fat resolidifies—to give dark rum the nutty flavor of brown butter without adding any greasiness.
4. Autumn Fruit-Infused Bourbon (above)
Don’t throw away fruit scraps like juiced citrus and the cores of apples and pears; instead, use them to make this aromatic infused bourbon.
5. Ginger-Infused Vodka
This spicy vodka is particularly delicious with pear nectar or apple cider.
6. Fennel & Fig Infused Vodka
This savory seasonal infusion is great on the rocks.
7. Nori Apple Brandy
Infusing apple brandy with seaweed gives it an amazing savory quality.