7 Fall-Spiced Booze Infusions

Fall is the best time to start a boozy project.

F&W Editors
November 11, 2015

These seven terrific DIY infused spirits are easy to make, and they're all terrific for upgrading cool-weather cocktails.

1. Caraway-Infused Rye Whiskey 
A siphon makes quick work of alcohol infusions. Here, the device flavors rye whiskey with caraway seeds in just one hour instead of several days.

2. Chai-Infused Cognac 
Use this infusion to make a creamy, cold, boozy take on a chai latte.

3. Brown Buttered Rum 
Genius mixologist Eben Freeman utilizes his “fat-washing” techninique—blending a melted fat with a spirit then chilling the mixture until the fat resolidifies—to give dark rum the nutty flavor of brown butter without adding any greasiness.

4. Autumn Fruit-Infused Bourbon (above)
Don’t throw away fruit scraps like juiced citrus and the cores of apples and pears; instead, use them to make this aromatic infused bourbon.

5. Ginger-Infused Vodka 
This spicy vodka is particularly delicious with pear nectar or apple cider.

6. Fennel & Fig Infused Vodka 
This savory seasonal infusion is great on the rocks.

7. Nori Apple Brandy 
Infusing apple brandy with seaweed gives it an amazing savory quality.

