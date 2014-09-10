7 Fail-Proof Veggie Burgers

In today’s Chefs in Conversation video, Michael Chiarello and Sang Yoon talk about crimes committed against burgers. Without a doubt, it’s a crime to serve a veggie burger that’s not convincingly delicious. And yet so many have bland flavors and blah textures. But they don’t have to be like that!

Loaded with chickpeas, artichokes, olives, asparagus and quinoa, these are the ultimate veggie burgers.

Meaty grilled portobello mushrooms are layered with thick slices of tomato and a creamy béarnaise sauce for a fast and delicious vegetarian dish.

These vegetarian burgers make thick, delicious patties that stay tender. The roasted red pepper spread doubles as a fantastic dipping sauce for french fries. CEDRIC ANGELES

Made with hearty black beans and a delicious roasted red pepper spread, these burgers can easily stand up to the all-beef original. Plus, the spread doubles as a fantastic dipping sauce for french fries.

Porcini mushrooms add meaty flavor to these healthful burgers.

This fun take on the veggie burger features grilled tofu marinated in a smoky spice paste, then topped with barbecue mayo.

Laurent Tourondel stuffs these hearty mushrooms with a mix of Gruyère, Muenster, mozzarella and Manchego cheese.

These excellent Indian-inspired burgers are made with red lentils, which are rich in fiber and vitamin B.