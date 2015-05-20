7 Extra-Saucy BBQ Chicken Recipes

Get your napkins ready: These 7 barbecued chicken recipes all feature sticky, delicious sauces.

1. Big Bob’s Smoked Chicken with White BBQ Sauce

White barbecue sauce is served throughout northern Alabama. It sounds weird. It is weird. But one taste of the chicken at Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q in Decatur—smoked to the color of mahogany, then tossed with a creamy, peppery white sauce—will make you a believer.

2. Chicken Wings with Molasses Barbecue Sauce

These super-flavorful crusty wings are fantastic with or without the sweet-and-sticky barbecue sauce.

3. BBQ Baked Chicken Thighs

Always juicy and delicious, these baked chicken thighs with BBQ sauce will make you forget about your grill.

Related: 17 Wing Sauce Recipes

More Chicken Wing Ideas

4. Spicy Barbecued Chicken with Miso Corn

This grilled chicken gets extra crispy thanks to brown sugar in the marinade. Mixing miso into the butter for the corn adds a good umami kick.

5. Glazed Chicken Breasts with Coffee BBQ Sauce

Here, coffee gets added to barbecue sauce for smokiness and depth. The sauce is also wonderful with pork and lamb.

Related: More Grilling Ideas

6. Smokin' Sweet Chicken Wings with Cherry Barbecue Glaze

Cherry preserves with habanero chile create a fabulously sticky, sweet and spicy glaze for grilled chicken wings. Glaze them just before serving so the sugars don’t burn.

7. Twice-Glazed Asian Barbecued Chicken

Instead of the usual smoky-sweet tomato-based barbecue sauce, Mike Sheerin bases his Asian-style version on oyster sauce, soy sauce and roasted garlic, with toasted black peppercorns added for heat. The sauce is superb glazed on chicken, but it would also be great on pork or steak.

Related: 20 Excellent Barbecue Recipes

5 Essential Barbecue Ingredients from Grill Expert David Guas

7 Awesome DIY Barbecue Sauces

Chicken Breast Recipes

Oven-Fried Chicken