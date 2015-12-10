7 Extra-Crispy Christmas Cookies for the Anti-Chewy

Should a Christmas cookie be chewy or crispy? If you're in the crispy camp, here are seven incredible recipes to try now.
1. Crispy Chocolate Cookies
These slender wafers have a deep cocoa flavor and a wonderful cornmeal crunch.
2. Vanilla Crescents
Five ingredients is all you need for these light, crispy cookies.
3. Cocoa Nib-Almond Lace Cookies
Try these extra crispy cookies crumbled into a bowl of vanilla ice cream or as a topping for a slice of cheesecake.
4. Crispy Blueberry Cookies Dipped in Chocolate
Sweet dried blueberries and vegan chocolate chips are baked into these thin crispy, cookies.
5. Double-Ginger Sugar Cookies
Using baking soda instead of baking powder creates delicious holiday sugar cookies that are especially crispy.
6. Pecan Sandies
What's the secret to these crisp, delicate cookies? Let the cookie dough chill overnight before slicing and baking.
7. Crispy, Vegan Pepparkakor Cookies
Gingersnap fans will love this version of the traditional Swedish Pepparkakkor.