7 Extra-Crispy Christmas Cookies for the Anti-Chewy

1. Crispy Chocolate Cookies

These slender wafers have a deep cocoa flavor and a wonderful cornmeal crunch.

2. Vanilla Crescents

Five ingredients is all you need for these light, crispy cookies.

3. Cocoa Nib-Almond Lace Cookies

Try these extra crispy cookies crumbled into a bowl of vanilla ice cream or as a topping for a slice of cheesecake.

4. Crispy Blueberry Cookies Dipped in Chocolate

Sweet dried blueberries and vegan chocolate chips are baked into these thin crispy, cookies.

5. Double-Ginger Sugar Cookies

Using baking soda instead of baking powder creates delicious holiday sugar cookies that are especially crispy.

6. Pecan Sandies

What's the secret to these crisp, delicate cookies? Let the cookie dough chill overnight before slicing and baking.

7. Crispy, Vegan Pepparkakor Cookies

Gingersnap fans will love this version of the traditional Swedish Pepparkakkor.