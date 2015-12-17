7 Extra-Boozy Spiked Eggnog Recipes

Our best, booziest eggnog recipes.
Eggnog doesn’t have to be boozy. But isn’t it better when it is? It’s also more historically accurate. So this year, learn from the past and give your eggnog a boozy kick with these seven spiked recipes.
1. Homemade Eggnog
This extra-tipsy nog is made with not one, not two, but three spirits: bourbon, dark rum and brandy.
2. Sticky Toffee Pudding Eggnog
Eben Freeman's foamy interpretation of eggnog—infused with the sweet, caramelly flavors of sticky toffee pudding, a British favorite—is halfway between a drink and a dessert. "It's thick enough to eat with a spoon," he says. "So was classic eggnog."
3. Irish Flip
This rich, eggnog-like flip gets a healthy slug of Irish whiskey.
4. Foggy Dew
Mixologist Jack McGarry combines raisiny Pedro Ximenez sherry, Jamaican rum and Irish whiskey to create his take on eggnog.
5. Fernet & Jerry
This Italian take on a warm, eggnog-like cocktail is spiked with lightly bitter, aromatic Fernet-Branca.
6. Tom & Jerry
This classic 19th-century eggnog is spiked with aged rum and Cognac and served hot.
7. Coquito
Made with coconut milk, rum and cinnamon, this is a brighter, Latin-inspired take on eggnog.