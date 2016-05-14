7 Excuses to Sprinkle Chives All Over Your Brunch

Chives make everything so much better.
1. Pumpernickel Waffles
Mashed potatoes in the batter give these waffles a soft, chewy texture. For a delicious brunch, top them with sliced smoked salmon, poached eggs and chives.
2. Eggs Benedict with Bacon and Arugula
In her version of eggs Benedict, chef Tara Lazar swaps in applewood-smoked bacon for the usual Canadian bacon, because she prefers its rich flavor and crisp texture.
3. Omelet with Pressed Caviar and Sour Cream
Master chef Jacques Pépin stuffs a classic French omelet with sour cream, chives and diced pressed caviar.
4. Three-Cheese-and-Herb Frittata Sandwiches
Adding parsley, chives and cheese creates a fresh-tasting, creamy frittata that is terrific warm, at room temperature or chilled.
5. Bacon-and-Egg Pizza
Chives make an awesome garnish for this over-the-top breakfast pizza.
6. Toasted Quinoa Porridge with Black Trumpet Mushrooms
Thomas Keller's rich and creamy porridge features aged Gouda cheese, trumpet mushrooms and an oozy poached egg.
7. Salmon Hash with Poached Eggs
Hash is a such a great way to use leftovers, like the cooked salmon called for here. Any other cooked or smoked fish—or diced ham—could be used in place of the salmon.