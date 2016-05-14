7 Excuses to Sprinkle Chives All Over Your Brunch

© JOHN KERNICK

Mashed potatoes in the batter give these waffles a soft, chewy texture. For a delicious brunch, top them with sliced smoked salmon, poached eggs and chives.

In her version of eggs Benedict, chef Tara Lazar swaps in applewood-smoked bacon for the usual Canadian bacon, because she prefers its rich flavor and crisp texture.

Master chef Jacques Pépin stuffs a classic French omelet with sour cream, chives and diced pressed caviar.

Adding parsley, chives and cheese creates a fresh-tasting, creamy frittata that is terrific warm, at room temperature or chilled.

Chives make an awesome garnish for this over-the-top breakfast pizza.

© Chris Court

Thomas Keller's rich and creamy porridge features aged Gouda cheese, trumpet mushrooms and an oozy poached egg.

Hash is a such a great way to use leftovers, like the cooked salmon called for here. Any other cooked or smoked fish—or diced ham—could be used in place of the salmon.