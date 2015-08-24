7 Excellent Tomato-Free White Pizza Recipes

Not all gooey, cheesy pizza requires red sauce or tomatoes. Meet the white pizza, a flavorful blank slate for your favorite toppings. Here are seven awesome white pizza recipes to try:

1. White Pizza with Sweet Italian Sausage

This pie tastes best when made with commercial mozzarella and ricotta.

2. Scallop-and-Bacon Pizza

A quick, garlicky béchamel stands in for crème fraîche and cheese in this luxurious white pizza.

3. Pizza Bianca with Truffle Oil

Ricotta and creamy Taleggio cheeses top these wonderful white pizzas. In a final touch of decadence, the pies are drizzled with a little truffle oil right before serving.

4. Summer Squash-and-Arugula Pizza with Fontina Cheese

For a fantastic white pizza (made with no sauce), Thomas McNaughton tops his amazing crust with creamy fontina, salty Parmigiano-Reggiano, tender squash, spicy chiles and lightly bitter arugula.

5. Four-Cheese Grilled Pesto Pizza

This crowd-pleasing white pizza is lightly charred on the grill and topped with a garlicky pistachio pesto and four cheeses: mozzarella, Fontina, provolone and scamorza (a cow's-milk cheese that’s like a dry mozzarella). If scamorza isn’t available, double the amount of mozzarella.

6. White-Bean-and-Pancetta Pizza

Chardonnay makes a fantastic pairing with this delicate pizza.

7. White Clam Pie

Don’t knock it until you try it—fresh cockles make for a superfantastic pizza topping.

Related: More Awesome Pizza Recipes

How to Make the Perfect Margherita Pizza

Best Pizza Places in the U.S.