7 Epic Homemade Mayo Recipes

Thanks to mad genius Justin Chapple—and star chef Jamie Bissonette—you now have the ability to dice up a dozen eggs for a creamy egg salad in less than a minute. Take that egg salad from great to epic by making it with an awesome homemade mayonnaise. Here are seven epic recipes to get you started:

1. Garlic Mayonnaise

This garlicky mayo will make any sandwich better.

2. Chipotle-CItrus Mayonnaise

Chipotles in adobo give this mayo fantastic smokiness, fresh lime juice keeps it bright.

3. Caper Mayonnaise

This simple, tangy mayonnaise from star chef Danny Bowien is also great on almost any burger, as well as on grilled chicken and fish.

4. Lemon-Dijon Mayonnaise

For more punch, try adding a quarter cup of finely grated fresh horseradish and up to a half tablespoon of Sriracha chile-garlic sauce to this delicious mayo.

5. Spicy Remoulade Sauce

This easy recipe for the classic sauce includes chopped gherkins and Creole mustard.

6. Lemon-Caper Aioli

Capers, tarragon and lemon juice add fantastic flavor to mayonnaise in this quick take on a classic French aioli.

7. Rouille

Anthony Bourdain calls this super-garlicky mayonnaise “the magical condiment.” The perfect balance of garlic, lemon and saffron is what makes it so good.

