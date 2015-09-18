7 End-of-Summer Grape Cocktails

With summer coming to an end, the time for superjuicy grapes is now. So throw them into a refreshing, boozy beverage. Here, seven awesome grape cocktails to make now:

1. Grape Sparklers

In this delightfully fizzy cocktail, David Page showcases the fruitiness of just-pressed grape juice, blending it with dry sparkling wine to keep it from tasting too sweet.

2. Grapes of Wrath

Mixologist Leo Robitschek ingeniously muddles Concord grapes with simple syrup to release their sweet, tangy, fragrant pulp. He pours the muddled grapes over a swizzle of mezcal, sherry and Barolo Chinato, a spiced fortified red wine that enhances the drink’s grapey flavor.

3. Concord Grape Gin Fizz

This vibrant purple cocktail—made with Concord grapes, gin, port and lemon—is frothy, fruity and refreshing.

4. Red Grape Sangria

Lychee nectar–spiked sangria is perfect for the end of summer.

5. Red Grape & Coconut Refresher

This stunning cocktail features muddled red grapes, vodka, coconut water and Champagne.

6. Ice Breaker

Grapes appear in this drink in three forms: ice wine, a frozen grape garnish and vodka made from distilled grape, such as Cîroc or Roth.

7. Pisco Smash

High-quality pisco, even if made from hearty Quebranta, retains a fresh, grapey flavor, which is amplified in this refreshing cocktail by the addition of muddled grapes and Riesling.

