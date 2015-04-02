7 Egg-Free Recipes for a Vegan Easter Spread

A good Easter meal doesn't need eggs—or meat, or dairy—to be delicious and appropriately springy. Here, seven excellent vegan Easter dishes.
1. Curried Spaghetti-Squash-and-Chickpea Toasts
Spiced spaghetti squash and chickpeas make a hearty topping for toasts.
2. Spicy Avocado-Cucumber Soup
Pureed avocado and coconut milk make this dairy-free soup decadently creamy.
3. Veggie Burgers with Pomegranate Ketchup
Top Chef: All-Stars winner Richard Blais discovered that ground porcini mushrooms add a meaty flavor to veggie burgers.
4. Spaghetti with Sun-Dried-Tomato-Almond Pesto
Salted, roasted almonds and toasty breadcrumbs add a salty richness to this pasta—no cheese necessary.
5. Carrot Osso Buco
This playful vegan take on the traditional Milanese veal dish features huge pieces of carrot braised in red wine and mushroom broth until tender.
6. Dark Chocolate Bark with Roasted Almond and Seeds
Fill vegan Easter baskets with this easy-to-make bark.
7. Vegan Chocolate Cupcakes with Chocolate Frosting
The trick to making these deep-chocolate cupcakes so moist and rich: Swap the butter for avocado and coconut oil.
