7 Eerie, Midnight-Hued Halloween Cocktails

1. Nicosia

Amaro Lucano is a slightly bitter herbal Italian liqueur that bartender Philip Ward says tastes a bit like chocolate. Combined with rich tawny port and smoky mezcal, it’s a terrific digestif.

2. Eli Cash

This dark, rich cocktail tastes uncannily like root beer.

3. Dominicana

This White Russian variation is made with aged rum.

4. Wonderlust

This cocktail is bartender Jonny Raglin’s tribute to cocktail ingredients that were ubiquitous a century back but rare five years ago, like pineapple gum syrup, genever and absinthe.

5. Burnside Fizz

With coffee soda, cinnamon and a frothy head of egg white, Burnside Fizz simulates the appearance of a cappuccino.

6. XXX Martini

This vodka martini is spiked with a generous shot of black squid ink.

7. Pastorela

This beer-and-tequila cocktail is sweetened with a syrup made from panela, a dark, molasses-y Latin American sugar.