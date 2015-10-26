7 Eerie, Midnight-Hued Halloween Cocktails

You don’t have to make eyeball garnishes to create a scary, Halloween-themed cocktail. Instead, simply mix up one of these supertasty midnight-hued cocktails.

F&W Editors
October 26, 2015

1. Nicosia 
Amaro Lucano is a slightly bitter herbal Italian liqueur that bartender Philip Ward says tastes a bit like chocolate. Combined with rich tawny port and smoky mezcal, it’s a terrific digestif.

2. Eli Cash 
This dark, rich cocktail tastes uncannily like root beer.

3. Dominicana 
This White Russian variation is made with aged rum.

4. Wonderlust 
This cocktail is bartender Jonny Raglin’s tribute to cocktail ingredients that were ubiquitous a century back but rare five years ago, like pineapple gum syrup, genever and absinthe.

5. Burnside Fizz 
With coffee soda, cinnamon and a frothy head of egg white, Burnside Fizz simulates the appearance of a cappuccino.

6. XXX Martini 
This vodka martini is spiked with a generous shot of black squid ink.

7. Pastorela 
This beer-and-tequila cocktail is sweetened with a syrup made from panela, a dark, molasses-y Latin American sugar.

