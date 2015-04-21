7 Eco-Friendly Fish Recipes for Earth Day

Here, seven terrific recipes to make with sustainable fish (according to Monterey Bay Aquarium's seafoodwatch.org) such as wild Alaskan salmon and Pacific halibut.

1. Stuffed Whole Wild Salmon

Whole fish are usually less expensive than fillets, and the presentation is more impressive. Plus, leftover fish is fantastic in these grilled salmon sandwiches.

2. Roast Sea Bass with Chickpea Puree and Parsley Sauce

What's the secret to this easy Tuscan dish? The sea bass fillets are rolled up before roasting to keep them extra-moist.

3. Halibut with Orange-Miso Sauce and Fennel Salad

F&W chef-in-residence Eric Ripert's quick, healthy recipe features a savory sauce made with lime juice, ginger and the Japanese spice blend togarashi.

4. Glazed Mackerel with Fried Eggplant and Mojo

Jose Enrique's flaky fish fillets are topped with a spicy garlic-and-citrus sauce.

5. Deviled Salmon

Four kinds of chile—whole and in hot sauces—star in the spicy, sweet sauce for these healthy salmon fillets.

6. Roasted Branzino with Caper Butter

“It’s almost impossible to end up with dry, overcooked fish when cooking it whole,” says chef Steve Corry.

7. Curried Tilapia with Cucumber Raita

Creamy raita balances the richly spiced fish in this terrific Indian-inspired recipe.

