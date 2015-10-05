7 Easy, Slow-Cooker Stews

It doesn't get easier than slow-cooker cooking. All you have to do is throw together some ingredients and walk away. From awesome Thai-inspired chicken stew to incredible gumbo, here are seven extra-simple slow-cooker stews.

1. Vegetable Farro Stew with Figs and Pine Nuts

Star chef Grant Achatz's minimalist slow-cooker stew is sweetened with dried figs and raisins.

2. Slow Cooker Thai-Inspired Chicken Stew

Creamy coconut milk, fresh ginger and fish sauce give this chicken stew its terrific Thai flavor.

3. Slow Cooker Beef Goulash

Serve this fantastic short rib stew over warm, buttery noodles.

4. Slow Cooker Ethiopian-Spiced Chicken and Black Lentil Stew

Berbere, an Ethiopian chile and spice blend, adds bold flavor to this comforting chicken stew.

© Sarah Bolla

5. Slow Cooker Ropa Vieja

This incredible Cuban stew features shredded flank steak, tomatoes and olives.

6. Slow Cooker Ham Hock and Chickpea Soup

Classic split pea soup was the inspiration for this hearty stew.

7. Seafood-and-Chicken Gumbo

It may not be a classic slow-cooker recipe, but this gumbo is a no-brainer.

