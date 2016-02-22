7 Easy One-Pan Chicken Recipes

All the deliciousness with a fraction of the dishes.
Great weeknight dinners don’t require a ton of work—or a ton of dishes that need washing afterward. These simple, delicious chicken recipes can all be made on just one pan (or in one pot). Here are seven recipes to cook and not worry about the aftermath.
1. One-Pan Chicken, Sausage and Sage Bake
This dish is crazy-simple and adaptable. Use sage if you have it or swap in parsley or thyme.
2. Zesty Braised Chicken with Lemon and Capers
The sauce for this delicious chicken gets a zippy kick from a little Sauvignon Blanc.
3. Butternut Squash-Chicken Pan-Roast
All you do for this recipe is set chicken on top of a mix of squash, apples and sage and roast it.
4. Chicken Chasseur
A French classic that never seems to go out of style, this dish combines mushrooms and chicken in a tomato and white-wine sauce.
5. Roasted Chicken Legs with Potatoes and Kale
The meaty juices from the chicken keep the vegetable moist and add a ton of flavor.
6. Whole Roast Chicken with 40 Brussels Sprouts
When F&W's Kay Chun roasts chicken, she adds brussels sprouts to the roasting pan so they absorb the fantastic flavor of the caraway-infused chicken juices.
7. Chicken Baked on a Bed of Bread and Swiss Chard
The famous wood-fired roasted chicken at Zuni Cafe in San Francisco inspired this one-pot dish.