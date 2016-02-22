7 Easy One-Pan Chicken Recipes

All the deliciousness with a fraction of the dishes.

F&W Editors
February 22, 2016

Great weeknight dinners don’t require a ton of work—or a ton of dishes that need washing afterward. These simple, delicious chicken recipes can all be made on just one pan (or in one pot). Here are seven recipes to cook and not worry about the aftermath.

1. One-Pan Chicken, Sausage and Sage Bake 

This dish is crazy-simple and adaptable. Use sage if you have it or swap in parsley or thyme.

2. Zesty Braised Chicken with Lemon and Capers 

The sauce for this delicious chicken gets a zippy kick from a little Sauvignon Blanc.

3. Butternut Squash-Chicken Pan-Roast 

All you do for this recipe is set chicken on top of a mix of squash, apples and sage and roast it.

4. Chicken Chasseur 

A French classic that never seems to go out of style, this dish combines mushrooms and chicken in a tomato and white-wine sauce.

5. Roasted Chicken Legs with Potatoes and Kale 

For this easy one-pan dish, Grace Parisi roasts chicken legs on a bed of potatoes and kale so the meaty juices keep the vegetables moist.

The meaty juices from the chicken keep the vegetable moist and add a ton of flavor.

6. Whole Roast Chicken with 40 Brussels Sprouts 

When F&W's Kay Chun roasts chicken, she adds brussels sprouts to the roasting pan so they absorb the fantastic flavor of the caraway-infused chicken juices.

7. Chicken Baked on a Bed of Bread and Swiss Chard 

The famous wood-fired roasted chicken at Zuni Cafe in San Francisco inspired this one-pot dish.

 

