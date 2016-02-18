7 Easy Mocktails Recipes to Make for Lent

From a virgin mojito to apple cider mai tais, here are seven easy mocktails to make during Lent.

© Lucas Allen

Black tea, Fentimans dandelion and burdock root soda star in this non-alcoholic take on a hot toddy.

© Lucas Allen

To re-create the flavor of banana liqueur, bartender John deBary shakes a chunk of banana into this mocktail.

A booze-free riff on a classic mojito from Food & Wine's own Justin Chapple, this refreshing cocktail gets its bubbles from club soda and a little sweetness from agave. Encourage the mother of honor to enjoy it with her feet up, far away from the dulcet tones of Dora The Explorer. © CON POULOS

This virgin riff on the classic mojito is ready in just five minutes.

© Lucas Allen

Both ginger juice and ginger syrup star in this spicy drink.

Mixologist Adam Seger was inspired to create this delicious drink after tasting an amazing mango-habanero salad dressing.

This Spanish mocktail is great for a crowd.

© Lucas Allen

Instead of apple brandy, this recipe calls for apple cider.