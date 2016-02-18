7 Easy Mocktails Recipes to Make for Lent

Just because you gave up alcohol for Lent, doesn't mean you have to skip happy hour.
From a virgin mojito to apple cider mai tais, here are seven easy mocktails to make during Lent.
1. The Smartest Boy Alive
Black tea, Fentimans dandelion and burdock root soda star in this non-alcoholic take on a hot toddy.
2. Psychedelic Backyard
To re-create the flavor of banana liqueur, bartender John deBary shakes a chunk of banana into this mocktail.
3. Cucumber-and-Mint "Fauxjito"
This virgin riff on the classic mojito is ready in just five minutes.
4. Baby Marmalade
Both ginger juice and ginger syrup star in this spicy drink.
5. Pomegranate-Ginger-Chile Nojito
Mixologist Adam Seger was inspired to create this delicious drink after tasting an amazing mango-habanero salad dressing.
6. Sangrita
This Spanish mocktail is great for a crowd.
7. Morning Mai Tai
Instead of apple brandy, this recipe calls for apple cider.