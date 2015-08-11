7 Easy Microwave Recipes

The microwave isn’t just a device for warming up leftovers. As F&W’s Justin Chapple proves in this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips, it can also be used to bake a delicious mug cake in just two minutes! Here, more super-easy recipes to make with a microwave.

1. Microwaved Chile-Lime-Ginger Beef Jerky

Making jerky at home is gratifying, especially when you use a microwave to cut marinating and drying time to about three hours.

2. Brown-Butter Sponge Cakes

Most cakes are leavened with baking soda or powder, but here Richard Blais uses a siphon to add air to batter. Then he squirts the batter into paper cups and microwaves each for just 45 seconds.

3. Sweet Sticky Rice with Mangoes and Sesame Seeds

Many traditional recipes for sticky rice require steaming the grains for up to an hour, but for the supereasy adaptation here, chef Andy Ricker cleverly suggests microwaving the rice for only about 15 minutes instead.

4. Green Salad with Chorizo Chips

Instead of croutons, this salad gets its crunch from crisp little chorizo bites made in the microwave.

5. White Chocolate-Coated Grapes with Orange Curd

A fine layer of white chocolate gives both green and red grapes a creamy crunch. The orange curd dipping sauce could not be simpler; it's hard to imagine a more elegant use of the microwave.

6. Vegetable Chip Medley

These crisp, delectable chips, which have more vegetable flavor and a lot less oil than commercial versions, cook quickly in the microwave.

7. Microwave Fudge Sauce

Rich and creamy, this fudge sauce gets a boozy hit from bourbon.

