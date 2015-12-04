7 Easy Last-Minute Party Snacks

Making delicious snacks for holiday parties doesn't have to be stressful. In this video, F&W Test Kitchen genius Justin Chapple reveals how to make terrific last-minute DIY chocolates using a pan of brown sugar, a sheet of plastic wrap and everyday kitchen items.

Here, six more easy, superfast snacks to make and impress holiday guests.

1. No-Bake Chocolate-Peanut Butter Cookies

You can leave the oven off; these ultra-peanutty cookies require just four ingredients.

2. Truffled Popcorn

Upgrade the classic snack by adding pecorino cheese, truffle salt and rosemary.

3. Marinated Olives with Orange

Olives marinated in citrus juice, garlic and spicy crushed red pepper make a superb and easy holiday party snack.

4. Bacon Candy

Bacon, chile powder and light brown sugar are all you need for this fast, crispy snack.

5. Blue-Cheese-and-Walnut Dip with Waldorf Crudités

This excellent party dip is a fun take on the classic Waldorf salad.

6. Soppressata Bundles with Radicchio and Goat Cheese

Ready in just 20 minutes, these tasty wraps are filled with pepperoncini and shredded raddichio.