9 Easy Fall Breakfasts to Make in 35 Minutes or Less

You definitely have time for these delicious breakfasts.
Just because it stays dark out longer and you're tempted to sleep in, doesn't mean breakfast has to suffer. From fluffy pumpkin pancakes to delicious apple-studded porridge, here are seven quick and easy breakfasts to make this fall.
1. Apple-Nut Breakfast Porridge
This healthy, no-cook porridge is ready in just 15 minutes.
2. Wild Mushroom Toasts with Ham and Fried Eggs
Topped with runny eggs, these fast Basque-inspired toasts are perfect for breakfast or brunch.
3. Brussels Sprout Tortilla
Smoked paprika gives this easy Spanish frittata terrific heat.
4. Gluten-Free Apple-Spice Muffins
Store-bought apple sauce makes quick work of these fantastic breakfast pastries.
5. Bacon-Pumpkin-Pecan Pancakes
Serve these fluffy, not-too-sweet pancakes with high-quality maple syrup.
6. Pomegranate-Banana Smoothie
This simple breakfast drink requires just three ingredients.
7. Brioche French Toast with Brown-Sugar Cranberry Sauce
Upgrade your French toast with tart, creamy cranberry sauce.
8. Apple Sandwiches
It doesn't get any easier than these fantastic "sandwiches" made with apple slices, almond butter and granola.
9. Souffléed Apple Pancake
Make this healthy one-pan pancake in just 20 minutes.