9 Easy Fall Breakfasts to Make in 35 Minutes or Less

Just because it stays dark out longer and you're tempted to sleep in, doesn't mean breakfast has to suffer. From fluffy pumpkin pancakes to delicious apple-studded porridge, here are seven quick and easy breakfasts to make this fall.

The mix of raw almonds, hazelnuts and Brazil nuts in this zingy porridge are packed with vitamin E, which helps maintain brain health as you get older.

This healthy, no-cook porridge is ready in just 15 minutes.

Topped with runny eggs, these fast Basque-inspired toasts are perfect for breakfast or brunch.

Consider making this paprika-spiked Spanish frittata for dinner on Sunday night. Turn leftovers into an on-the-go breakfast sandwich by topping a slice with hot sauce and then eating it between two pieces of toast.

Smoked paprika gives this easy Spanish frittata terrific heat.

Store-bought apple sauce makes quick work of these fantastic breakfast pastries.

Serve these fluffy, not-too-sweet pancakes with high-quality maple syrup.

This simple breakfast drink requires just three ingredients.

Upgrade your French toast with tart, creamy cranberry sauce.

It doesn’t get any easier than these quick, satisfying “sandwiches” of apples, almond butter and granola.

It doesn't get any easier than these fantastic "sandwiches" made with apple slices, almond butter and granola.

Make this healthy one-pan pancake in just 20 minutes.