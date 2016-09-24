9 Easy Fall Breakfasts to Make in 35 Minutes or Less

You definitely have time for these delicious breakfasts.

F&W Editors
September 24, 2016

Just because it stays dark out longer and you're tempted to sleep in, doesn't mean breakfast has to suffer. From fluffy pumpkin pancakes to delicious apple-studded porridge, here are seven quick and easy breakfasts to make this fall.

1. Apple-Nut Breakfast Porridge

The mix of raw almonds, hazelnuts and Brazil nuts in this zingy porridge are packed with vitamin E, which helps maintain brain health as you get older.

This healthy, no-cook porridge is ready in just 15 minutes.

2. Wild Mushroom Toasts with Ham and Fried Eggs

Topped with runny eggs, these fast Basque-inspired toasts are perfect for breakfast or brunch.

3. Brussels Sprout Tortilla

Consider making this paprika-spiked Spanish frittata for dinner on Sunday night. Turn leftovers into an on-the-go breakfast sandwich by topping a slice with hot sauce and then eating it between two pieces of toast. 

Smoked paprika gives this easy Spanish frittata terrific heat.

4. Gluten-Free Apple-Spice Muffins

Store-bought apple sauce makes quick work of these fantastic breakfast pastries.

5. Bacon-Pumpkin-Pecan Pancakes

Serve these fluffy, not-too-sweet pancakes with high-quality maple syrup.

6. Pomegranate-Banana Smoothie

This simple breakfast drink requires just three ingredients.

7. Brioche French Toast with Brown-Sugar Cranberry Sauce

Upgrade your French toast with tart, creamy cranberry sauce.

8. Apple Sandwiches

It doesn’t get any easier than these quick, satisfying “sandwiches” of apples, almond butter and granola. 

9. Souffléed Apple Pancake

Make this healthy one-pan pancake in just 20 minutes.

