7 Easy Easter Desserts for Busy Easter Bunnies

© QUENTIN BACON

F&W Editors
March 12, 2016

Easter desserts don't have to be complicated. From five-ingredient macarons to refreshing citrusy granita, here are seven easy Easter desserts.

1. Mini Black-Bottom Cheesecakes 

A chocolate-wafer makes the base for these rich and creamy individual cheesecakes.

2. Raspberry Macarons 

These are among the simplest macarons, made with only sugar, almond flour, egg whites and red food coloring—and a filling of raspberry jam.

3. Vanilla Semifreddo and Orange Sorbet Terrine 

Reminiscent of a Creamsicle, this creamy, tangy terrine can be made with a shortcut: store-bought orange sorbet.

4. Double-Chocolate Pudding 

This fast pudding has a rich flavor and silky texture that's still firm enough to stand a spoon in.

5. Take 5 Carrot Cupcakes 

Chef Bryan Vietmeier's terrifically moist and carroty cupcakes are great for a crowd.

6. Slightly Chewy Ginger Cookies 

© John Kernick

Unlike most shortbread cookies, these are made with whole wheat, which gives them a nice, toasty flavor.

7. Lemon and Rosemary Granita 

This granita gets an unexpected boost from the bold flavor of rosemary and a splash of Grand Marnier.


