7 Easy Easter Desserts for Busy Easter Bunnies

Easter desserts don't have to be complicated. From five-ingredient macarons to refreshing citrusy granita, here are seven easy Easter desserts.

A chocolate-wafer makes the base for these rich and creamy individual cheesecakes.

These are among the simplest macarons, made with only sugar, almond flour, egg whites and red food coloring—and a filling of raspberry jam.

Reminiscent of a Creamsicle, this creamy, tangy terrine can be made with a shortcut: store-bought orange sorbet.

This fast pudding has a rich flavor and silky texture that's still firm enough to stand a spoon in.

Hop to it with these deliciously simple Easter treats. © QUENTIN BACON

Chef Bryan Vietmeier's terrifically moist and carroty cupcakes are great for a crowd.

© John Kernick

Unlike most shortbread cookies, these are made with whole wheat, which gives them a nice, toasty flavor.

This granita gets an unexpected boost from the bold flavor of rosemary and a splash of Grand Marnier.



