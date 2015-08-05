7 Easy & Delicious Couscous Salads

Pasta salad might be king of cookout side dishes, but it's not the only satisfying, starch-based salad in town. A heaping, hearty bowl of couscous is great vehicle for your daily dose of vegetables, fruits, herbs, leafy greens or nuts. Here are seven supereasy and delicious couscous salads chock full of deliciousness to make now:

1. Couscous Salad with Green Tomatoes, Melon and Black Olives

In just 30 minutes, this fresh and light recipe comes together with an incredible mix of fruit and a creamy orange-yogurt sauce.

2. Tunisian Couscous Salad with Grilled Sausages

You can use any type of sausage in this delicious main-course salad.

3. Cherry Couscous Salad

Doctoring couscous with sweet cherries, salty olives and fresh tarragon creates a speedy, delicious and interesting side dish.

4. Four-Herb Tabbouleh

This delightful tabbouleh uses Israeli couscous in place of the usual bulgur.

5. Couscous Salad with Zucchini and Roasted Almonds

This is the perfect salad to make after raiding a summer vegetable garden; it's is packed with zucchini, peas and mint.

6. Vegetable-Studded Couscous

Bell peppers, zucchini and currants come together in this sweet-and-savory side dish.

7. Couscous Salad with Turkey and Arugula

Sweet raisins, crunchy nuts, spicy arugula—this couscous salad boasts an interesting array of flavors and textures.

