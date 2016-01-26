7 Easy Chicken Marinades

Marinades are a great way to make sure chicken is juicy and super-flavorful.
From a spicy, citrus-scented mix to a tropical, Caribbean-inspired coconut version, here are seven easy chicken marinades for extra-delicious weeknight dinners.
1. Garlic, Rosemary and Black Pepper Marinade
Star chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten's simple marinade can easily be made ahead of time.
2. Peruvian Marinade
This terrific Latin American-inspired marinade is deliciously lemony and garlicky.
3. Spicy Thai Marinade with Basil and Cilantro
This spicy, citrus-scented marinade is also great on steak.
4. Coconut Marinade
A food processor makes quick work of this excellent marinade.
5. Balsamic-Shallot Marinade
This fast marinade requires just five ingredients plus freshly ground pepper.
6. Vietnamese Marinade
Hot, sour, salt and sweet flavors are all present in this easy marinade.
7. Sicilian-Lemon Marinade
This zesty recipe does double duty: use it to marinade chicken or strain and toss it with salad greens.