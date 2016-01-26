7 Easy Chicken Marinades

From a spicy, citrus-scented mix to a tropical, Caribbean-inspired coconut version, here are seven easy chicken marinades for extra-delicious weeknight dinners.

Star chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten's simple marinade can easily be made ahead of time.

This terrific Latin American-inspired marinade is deliciously lemony and garlicky.

This spicy, citrus-scented marinade is also great on steak.

A food processor makes quick work of this excellent marinade.

This fast marinade requires just five ingredients plus freshly ground pepper.

Hot, sour, salt and sweet flavors are all present in this easy marinade.

This zesty recipe does double duty: use it to marinade chicken or strain and toss it with salad greens.